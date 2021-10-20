Around 650,000 doctors are involved in helping COVID patients — Russian health minister

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Today around 650,000 medical personnel are involved in providing medical assistance to patients with coronavirus in Russia, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"Around 600-650,000 people," he said, responding to a question on the matter.

Murashko pointed out that the health system is working under "intense pressure", since the main goal right now is to reduce the number of new cases, particularly through vaccination against coronavirus. "That’s the most important way, instead of checking how much more the system can [withstand], this is the wrong approach," the health minister explained.

In Russia, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, 8,094,825 infections have been registered, with 7,065,712 recoveries and 226,353 deaths reported. The Russian government launched an Internet hotline to keep the public informed on the coronavirus situation throughout the country.