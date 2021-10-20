Almost 18,000 people killed as result of crimes in Russia in 2021 — ministry

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Almost 18,000 people in Russia were killed as a result of various crimes in January-September 2021, according to the Russian Interior Ministry’s statistics obtained by TASS.

"As a result of criminal acts, 17,700 people were killed, and 24,700 people sustained grievous bodily harm. Rural areas account for 37.5% of all deaths (6,700)," the document says.

According to the document, 68% of people who were inflicted grievous bodily harm are from cities and urban-type settlements.

About four crimes out of five are registered in cities and urban-type settlements (1.2 million in total). Rural areas account for one fifth of the tally, or about 283,700 crimes in total.

Overall, a total of 1,521,500 crimes have been registered in Russia in the reported period, down 1.2% year-on-year. The growth in crimes was registered in 34 Russian regions, while in 51 regions their number declined compared to last year.