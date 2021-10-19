Four OPCW member states provide response to Russia’s request on Navalny

THE HAGUE, October 19. /TASS/. The UK, Germany, France and Sweden provided their responses to Russia’s request to the Organization on Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) regarding the situation concerning blogger Alexey Navalny, according to the documents, published on the OPCW website Monday.

In its response, the German mission stated that it "strongly rejects the completely unfounded allegations made by the Russian Federation. It also strongly rejects the attempts to discredit other States parties as well as to question the impartiality and professionalism of the [OPCW] Technical Secretariat."

"Germany responded to all the requests for international legal assistance from the Prosecutor-General’s Office of the Russian Federation in the case of Mr. Navalny and provided all information in accordance with the provisions of the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters and relevant German legislation, which inter alia requires the consent of Mr. Navalny to the transmission of personal medical data," the document reads.

The French mission said that it made a decision not to support Russia’s request on the mutual legal assistance within this case.

"It is above all the responsibility of the Russian Federation to open a credible, transparent inquiry into this criminal offence committed in its territory, against a Russian citizen, using a nerve agent developed by Russia," the statement says.

The UK considered that Russia’s response to the questions of 45 OPCW member states regarding the Navalny situation was insufficient.

"The UK notes that the note [Russia’s Note Verbale No. 44] does not answer the questions," the document says. "Nor does it provide information sufficient to answer the doubt or concern raised along with an explanation of how the information provided resolves the matter."

According to the UK’s mission to the OPCW, Moscow’s answers are an "attempt to deflect Russian state responsibility for the chemical weapons attack on Mr. Navalny."

The Swedish mission redirected Russia’s question regarding the formula of the chemical agents allegedly found in Navalny’s biological materials while abroad to Germany. Swedish diplomats also pointed that the Director-General of Legal Affairs at the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs spoke with Russian Ambassador to Stockholm Viktor Tatarintsev in November 2020 and May 2021.

The situation in OPCW

During the OPCW Executive Council session that started on October 5, a group of 45 countries sent a request to Russia regarding the Navalny situation. Russia responded to this request within two days and initiated a reciprocal request, addressed to the UK, Germany, France, Sweden and the OPCW Technical Secretariat.

The request mentioned that Russia expected a response before October 16. Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin told TASS that Russia’s questions dealt with the man who escorted Navalny during the flight from Omsk to Berlin. Russia also questioned why the demonstrative provision of assistance from the OPCW to Germany on September 4-6 was hidden from Moscow.

Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk on August 20, 2020, after he felt sick aboard a plane. Later, he was transferred to Berlin. On September 2, the German government claimed that the blogger was poisoned by a Novichok-family nerve agent. According to Berlin, these conclusions were confirmed by laboratories in France and Sweden. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said repeatedly that Moscow is ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany, noting that no poisonous substance was found in Navalny’s body prior to his transfer to Berlin.