FBI confirms search in house of Washington said to be owned by businessman Deripaska

WASHINGTON, October 19. /TASS/. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching a private house in Washington reported by US mass media to be owned by Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, an official spokesperson of FBI told TASS on Tuesday.

"Yes, we can confirm that the FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at that address, but we do not have any further information to provide at this time," the FBI spokesperson said.

On April 6, 2018, the US Treasury Department introduced restrictions against Deripaska and companies controlled by him.