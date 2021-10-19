Level of herd immunity against COVID still unable to influence mortality — deputy PM

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The current level of collective immunity in Russia has little effect on the mortality rate of the novel coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday.

"Regrettably, we are slightly above 45% [in terms of herd immunity]. This rate is unable to cause any considerable influence on mortality rates," she said at a meeting of the presidium of the coordinating council for the struggle against the coronavirus.

According to the anti-COVID task force, Russia over the past day saw 1,015 deaths from the coronavirus, which is an all-time high since the pandemic began.

When mass vaccination commenced in January, the Russian authorities set a task of achieving a herd immunity rate of 60%. Later, the target was raised to 80%. Golikova said it was achievable by November.