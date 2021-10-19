Michelin-level restaurants can be found in every Russian region — expert

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Restaurants deserving of Michelin stars can be found in every region of Russia, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia Sergey Katyrin said in an interview with TASS.

"In my opinion, there are such restaurants in every region: maybe one, maybe several. There are not as many restaurants in the regions as in Moscow or Saint-Petersburg, but also not as many high-income customers willing to spend a lot of money. So, the struggle for customers there is very serious. I believe that many of them can be at the Michelin level," he said.

According to Katyrin, Michelin is "a recognizable brand all over the world, and everyone trusts it a lot, especially the audience spoiled by European delights".

Moscow became the first city in Russia and the CIS countries with Michelin-awarded restaurants. At the ceremony, which took place on October 14 in Moscow, Artest Chef's Table and Twins Garden were awarded two Michelin stars each. Seven more restaurants received one star - Selfie, Beluga, Grand Cru, White Rabbit, Biologie, Sakhalin, and Savva. In total, 69 restaurants and cafes of the capital were included in the Michelin guide.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia is a non-governmental association of entrepreneurs operating under a special federal law. Founded in October 1991, it currently unites 178 territorial chambers in 83 Russian regions, it also includes about 500 various associations, and its members are separate commercial and non-commercial entities.