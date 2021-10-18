Crisis center reports 2,768 new coronavirus cases in Moscow Region over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Moscow Region has recorded 2,768 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, against 2,759 the day before, the highest number since the onset of the pandemic with the total number of infections reaching 483,052 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

According to the center, 1,684 people recovered over the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has now reached 415,199.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the Moscow Region saw an increase of 13 new deaths in the last 24 hours. In total, 8,357 fatalities were registered in the Moscow Region.