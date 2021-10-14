EAEU countries intend to intensify efforts to combat climate change — statement

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) intend to make an important contribution to international efforts to combat climate change, the statement reads on Thursday following the online meeting with the participation of the EAEU countries’ leaders.

"[We] announced the intention to develop economic cooperation of the EAEU member countries within the climate agenda, among other things to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, including the creation of necessary approaches and mechanisms based on the principles of the single market for services within the EAEU", the document states. "We express confidence that economic cooperation of EAEU member countries within the climate agenda will become an important contribution to international efforts to combat climate change and ensure sustainable development."

The EAEU member countries supported the convergence of approaches to observing and the verification of greenhouse gases emissions and absorption. As the statement reads, this will promote the accounting and development of the absorption capacity of ecosystems and "stimulate the use of green finance tools to maintain climate projects and transfer the best available technologies."

As the statement stressed, the member countries consider it important to advance towards mutual international recognition of mechanisms to manage carbon-based units formed as a result of the implementation of climate projects, as well as systems for confirming the source of electric energy.