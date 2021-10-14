Nornickel plans to tidy up 2 million m2 in Norilsk Industrial District within 2021

TASS, October 14. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) will remove construction and industrial waste from 2 million square meters of territory in the Norilsk Industrial District (north of the Krasnoyarsk Region), the company’s Deputy Director of Federal and Regional Programs Department Igor Larichev said on Wednesday.

"In April, we began the work (to clean the territory - TASS)," he said. "Within this year we plan to remove about 300,000 tonnes of waste and 115,000 tonnes of scrap metal and to tidy up the territory of about 2 million square meters."

According to him, the work continues under the company’s 10-year program to clean the city. The investments of more than 40 billion rubles ($560 million) will be used to remove about 500 abandoned buildings and structures, 2 million tonnes of waste and 600,000 tonnes of scrap metal.

Earlier, the company reported more than 600 unlicensed landfills in the Norilsk Industrial District. Over 70 years, more than 2 million tonnes of waste have been accumulated there.

Norilsk is among the world’s northernmost cities. The population is 180,000, where 26% are employed with Nornickel.

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. Norilsk Nickel Group’s production units are located in the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and in Chita region in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa.