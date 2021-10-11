Open Russia ex-leader charged with heading undesirable organization

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Andrei Pivovarov, former director of Open Russia, an organization deemed as undesirable in Russia, has been charged with heading an undesirable organization, his attorney Sergey Badamshin told journalists on Monday.

"Charges in the final edition were brought against Pivovarov today, a day after the expiration of his certificate of a candidate to State Duma (lower parliament house - TASS) member. Pivovarov is charged with heading an undesirable organization in the form of making 30 posts on his public Facebook account," he said.

Pivovarov was detained on May 31 in St. Petersburg when he was about to leave for Warsaw. He was transferred to Krasnodar in the interests of the investigation and later placed in custody after charges were brought. According to investigators, being a member of a foreign non-government organization recognized as undesirable in Russia, Pivovarov posted in the public domain in August 2020 information in support of this organization. Before that, Pivovarov had been brought to responsibility for participating in undesirable organizations more than once.

Set up at Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s initiative in 2001, Open Russia has recently announced its disbandment, including its regional offices.