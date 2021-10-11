IT crimes show 50%-growth over two years — Russian Interior Minister

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The number of IT crimes in Russia amid the novel coronavirus pandemic has grown 50% over the past two years and remains on the rise, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said at a conference of CIS interior ministers on Monday.

Kolokoltsev said that under the influence of the pandemic, the process of society's digitization had gained strength and many more people were involved in distance work and learning. For this reason, their activity on the Internet had grown. Moreover, organizations began to use cyber platforms more often to provide services. All these factors contributed to further growth in crimes committed with the use of IT technologies.

"Their number has been up 50% over the past two years and it keeps growing. Fraud is the most typical type of the offense," Kolokoltsev is quoted by the Interior Ministry-run website MVD Media as saying.

Kolokoltsev said that "despite modern crime's fast transformation and the emergence of new challenges and threats to regional stability we manage to promptly react to these changes by means of effective inter-state cooperation to protect the people of our countries from criminal encroachments."

He pointed out that even amid the coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions the CIS law enforcers had managed to maintain the proper level of cooperation.

"A joint protected infrastructure is being created for information exchanges in a specialized multi-service network. Currently the amount of information stored in the inter-state data base exceeds more than 128 million documents," the news release reads.