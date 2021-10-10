Suicides of minors down 1.6-fold in Russia — Health Ministry

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The number of suicides among minors in Russia dropped 1.6-fold in the past years, but prevention efforts must continue, Russian Deputy Health Minister Oleg Salagai has said.

"Measures taken in Russian regions allowed to noticeably decrease the number of suicides among minors, which dropped approximately 1.6-fold in 2015-2020," he said. "This is a good result, but every life is important, and, in this sense, we should pay extraordinary efforts."

In his words, attitude of parents and school teachers plays a great role in prevention of suicides among minors.