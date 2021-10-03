MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka tests positive for Covid-19, the World #2 single racket wrote in her Instragram account on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, I've tested positive at Indian wells and wont be able to compete. I've started my isolation and I'll be staying here until I'm cleared by the doctors and health officials," Sabalenka wrote.

The 23-year-old ranks second in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA). Her best Grand Slam performance is reaching Wimbledon semifinals and the US Open in 2021.

"So far I'm feeling ok, but really sad to not be able to play this year," she wrote. The Indian Wells Premier Series kicks off on October 6th.