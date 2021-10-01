Kremlin says nationwide lockdown not on the agenda

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Russian authorities have not yet raised the issue of introducing a nationwide lockdown, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"No," he said, replying to a question as to whether the issue of introducing a lockdown throughout the country is on the agenda, given the deteriorating development of coronavirus infections and deaths.

Earlier, Peskov reported that Kremlin is keeping a close eye on the development of the coronavirus situation, "The developments (according to the mortality rates — TASS) are bad so far, which is alarming". He also pointed out that it is not correct to compare the current situation with that of spring 2020 when the non-working days were introduced countrywide.