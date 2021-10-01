Current wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Russia to be worse than others - expert

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The current wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic in Russia will be the worst of all and the situation will regain stability no earlier than the middle of December. All subsequent waves will be overcome more easily, because serious forms of the disease be more rare, the editor-in-chief of the medical center Leader-Medicine, pediatrician and infectious disease specialist Yevgeny Timakov has said.

"As for the fourth or fifth wave, which will follow in any case, we will cope with them more or less easily. There will be not so many serious cases. We will see many patients, but serious cases will be getting fewer with every new wave. The current wave is bound to be the worst. It will last for six months. This is the third wave. It began in June and is still in progress," the specialist said.

Timakov forecasts that the disease rates will begin to decline in November and the situation will get stable in the middle of December.

"In December we will see stable rates of newly registered infections. Possibly, like last winter. In any case, the statistics will be higher, but they will be stable and show no change throughout the winter till the spring," he concluded.

In Russia, according to the federal task force, there have been 7,511,026 cases of COVID-19 so far, with 6,672,767 recoveries and 207,255 deaths registered.