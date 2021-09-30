All COVID cases in Putin’s inner circle were mild or asymptomatic, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. All COVID-19 patients from among Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle had either mild or symptomless forms of the disease, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"There were no serious cases but a lot of asymptomatic patients," he said.

Commenting on the health condition of Putin’s aide the president mentioned among those sick, Peskov noted that the aide "has probably recovered because <…> he was vaccinated." "Maybe, he just failed to get revaccinated in due time, but he was vaccinated anyway, so, he just had his body temperature up to over 37 degrees and had a maximum mild form of the disease," he said.

"The vaccine works and saves lives, after all," he added.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the president did not catch the disease thanks to vaccination. "He who has ears to hear, let him hear," he stressed when asked about the so-called COVID dissidents. "It is important that each person makes his or her own decision and understands that there is no other option."

"Coronavirus is a communicable thing," he recalled. "The very fact that despite all precautions it is impossible to guarantee oneself against infection proves once again that the most important thing is vaccination."

The Russian president spent about two weeks in self-isolation after several COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in his inner circle. During his offline talks with visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, Putin said that about thirty people, including his aide he had worked the whole day with, had caught the coronavirus infection. According to Putin, he did not contract the disease thanks to his high titer of antibodies.

Putin was vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection in the spring. He later said he had used the domestically-developed Sputnik V vaccine.