Too early to talk about tightening coronavirus restrictions in Moscow - official

MOSCOW, Septemober 30. /TASS/. Moscow's health system is ready for a rise in coronavirus cases and it's too early to talk about tightening coronavirus restrictions, Head of the city's Department of Trade and Services Alexei Nemeryuk told the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

"It is too early to talk about it. We'll monitor the situation. The average daily number of cases has so far risen to 2,500-3,500. The health system is ready for the rise," he pointed out.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 232.8 mln coronavirus cases and more than 4.7 mln deaths have been reported worldwide. According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has so far recorded 7,487,138 cases, 6,653,941 recoveries and 206,388 deaths. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.