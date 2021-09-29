Russia goes through second wave of coronavirus that began in June, says expert

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. A growth in the number of coronavirus cases that has been seen in Russia since the start of June is a second wave. It is incorrect to speak about a fourth coronavirus wave, Deputy Director of the Russian Central Research Institute of Epidemiology Alexander Gorelov said on Wednesday.

"A growth began this year, at the start of June, which continues. A classic of the genre for the wave is - zero, growth and zero, but we haven’t gone through the zero figure, as, in fact, none of the countries has … It is the substitution of one dominating gene pattern by another. And now, in fact, we are seeing a second wave, the Wuhan strain has been completely squeezed out and the Indian Delta variant is dominating," the expert told the Govorit Moskva (Moscow Talking) radio station.

He noted that the initial idea of the seasonal nature of coronavirus has not been confirmed, since the way the pandemic develops differs from the scenario of seasonal diseases. "It seemed that this will be a seasonal infection with a sizable decline in summer and a growth during the cold time of the year. But unfortunately, things went a different way," he said. "The situation when 18,000 to 19,000 daily new cases are seen in summer, this is a rather serious, tense situation," Gorelov stressed.

The expert noted that the epidemiological process is continuous though it has slight fluctuations - the phases of growth, stabilization or a decline in the incidence rate.

Earlier, medics and experts suggested that new surges in the infection would be seasonal and expected a new rise in the coronavirus figures by the start of September.

About 232.8 million have been infected with coronavirus across the globe since the start of the pandemic, and over 4.7 million people have died. Russia reports 7,487,138 coronavirus cases overall. A total of 6,653,941 coronavirus patients have recovered and 206,388 people have died.