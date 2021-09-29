Russia records over 22,400 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours — crisis center

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 daily case tally surged by 22,430, bringing the total number to 7,487,138, the anti-coronavirus crisis center stated on Wednesday.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence in Russia climbed by 0,3%.

In particular, over the past day, some 1,933 COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg, 1,223 cases of the infection were reported in the Moscow Region, as many as 590 cases — in the Samara Region, 562 — in the Voronezh Region, 555 — in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Currently, some 626,809 Russians are receiving medical treatment.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 fatalities surged by 857 over the past day versus 852 deaths a day earlier, having reached up to 206 388.

A record number of deaths have been registered in the country for the second day in a row.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) increased at the level of 2.76%, the crisis center noted.

In particular, over the past day, some 60 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg, 41 deaths were recorded in the Sverdlovsk Region, 32 mortalities were confirmed in the Krasnodar Region, some 31 deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the Nizhny Novgorod and Stavropol Regions.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus recoveries grew by 18,456 across Russia in the past 24 hours, amounting to 6,653,941 overall.

According to data from the crisis center, the share of recoveries makes up about 88.9% from the total number of coronavirus infections.

As many as 1,890 patients recovered in St. Petersburg in the past day. The Moscow region reports 1,026 recoveries, Bashkortostan — 509, the Sverdlovsk Region — 463, and the Perm Region — 421.