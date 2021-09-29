Moscow court to consider extending ex-governor Furgal’s custody

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee will request the Moscow City Court to extend the custody of former Khabarovsk region governor Sergey Furgal by two months.

"The Moscow City Court received an investigator’s request to extend the custody of our defendant. The court session is scheduled for October 1," a defense lawyer, Mikhail Karapetyan, has told TASS.

On July 20, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Furgal due to the loss of trust. Furgal’s resignation followed his detention and arrest on July 9. The man is charged with masterminding murders and attempted murders committed by an organized group in 2004-2005 in the Khabarovsk region and the Amur region.

Furgal is kept in Moscow’s Lefortovo pretrial detention facility. The investigation into his case is now over, the parties in the process are now familiarizing themselves with case files.