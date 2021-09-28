CIS Executive Secretary suggests too early to resume full-fledged transport service

MINSK, September 28. /TASS/. It is hardly possible to resume a full-fledged transport service between CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) states due to the continuing pandemic, head of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev said on the sidelines of an international conference on Tuesday.

"Concerns over our citizens’ health are at the forefront. Despite the fact that many favor the resumption of a full-fledged railway and aviation service between the Commonwealth’s states, our medical community believes it is early to do it so far," he said.

"This issue (of resumption of service — TASS) is constantly on the agenda" in the agencies of the Commonwealth, Lebedev said. "And being in Moscow, I, as head of the CIS Executive Committee, have contacts with respective Russian agencies — Rospotrebnadzor, the Transport Ministry. Close contacts are maintained constantly," he stressed.

Lebedev noted the huge interest of CIS peoples in returning to "normal service." "Citizens of our countries are literally screaming, insisting on this happening as soon as possible. Because we are linked by millions of family ties, friendly connections, economic relations. That is why I am convinced that once we get over the disease, transport service will be resumed within the CIS," he said.