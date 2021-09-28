One in 20 Russians contracts coronavirus since start of pandemic

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The share of Russians contracting the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded five percent of the country's population, according to TASS estimates based on data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center and the Federal State Statistics Service.

According to the crisis center, Russia's coronavirus cases have reached 7,464,708, slightly over five percent of the population, meaning that one in 20 Russians has contracted the virus so far.

Moscow tops the list of Russian regions with the highest number of confirmed cases, which has reached 1,626,918 or nearly 13% of the city's population. The city of St. Petersburg has identified 616,707 coronavirus patients (over 11% of the population), and the Moscow region has reported 446,718 cases (about six percent of the population).