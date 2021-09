MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Clinical tests of the Betuvacs vaccine for the prevention of the novel coronavirus infection are scheduled to begin in October 2021, the press service of the Skolkovo Foundation told TASS.

"A total of 170 patients will participate in the tests at clinical centers in St. Petersburg and Perm," the spokesman said. The vaccine was developed by the Betuvacs company, a Skolkovo resident.