Dune dominates Russian box office for the second weekend

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Warner Bros. Dune grossed 384.3 mln rubles ($5.28 mln) over the past weekend in Russia, dominating the local box office for the second weekend in a row, according to preliminary data from kinobusiness.com for the period of September 23-26. Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster was released in Russia on September 16.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions directed by Adam Robitel made 64.3 mln rubles ($884,269) over the weekend, followed by animated feature My Little Pony: A New Generation, which grossed 45.9 mln rubles ($631,228) over the weekend.