Top investigator reveals how teens get emboldened to attack educational institutions

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Teenagers aged 13-16 years old with problems socializing and registered on social media are at risk of attacking educational institutions, Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said on Friday.

"Based on the analysis conducted by the Investigative Committee, we came to conclusion that key target group of committing such offenses are minors aged 13-16, or those who have recently come of age," he said.

According to him, "these teenagers have problems with socializing and find it difficult to communicate with peers and this is frequently manifested in a rejection of themselves in society". Nevertheless, harassment, bullying or physical violence by classmates did not always take place.

Bastrykin stressed that a problem with socializing was most commonly connected with rejecting society, reluctance and the inability to communicate with others and was associated with a subjective sense of being unusual, isolated, chosen, or having a direct aggressive attitude towards peers.

"All these minors were registered on social networks. From here they obtained information on ways and means to commit crimes. They unite in closed groups, forming a sense of belonging to a group of like-minded people, it gives the feeling of identification with the "chosen ones" who are opposed to the "ordinary" majority of people," the Investigative Committee Chairman said.