Russia records another 21,379 coronavirus cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 21,379 to 7,376,374 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

According to data from the crisis center, Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.29%.

In particular, 1,873 cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,008 in the Moscow region, 556 in the Samara region, 529 in the Voronezh region and 511 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

There are currently 599,493 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow recorded 56 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since August 24. The total death toll has climbed to 28,607.

Moscow's coronavirus cases rose by 2,893 to 1,614,404 in the past day. According to data from the crisis center, the city's coronavirus growth rate was 0.18%. The number of recoveries increased by 1,277 to 1,479,958.

There are currently 105,839 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.

Patients' deaths

Russia's COVID-19 death toll surged by 828 in the last 24 hours versus 820 a day earlier, having reached an all-time high since the start of the pandemic.

Overall, some 202,273 people have died due to coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic. Russia registered more than 800 daily COVID-19 deaths for the fourth day in a row. The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at 2.74%, according to the crisis center.

In particular, Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg registered 59 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Sverdlovsk Region recorded 37 fatalities, the Krasnodar Region confirmed 33 deaths, while the Perm and Nizhny Novgorod Regions reported 28 mortalities.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s number of those recovered from COVID-19 surged by 15,828 in the past 24 hours to 6,574,608 recoveries.

The share of the COVID-19 recoveries, according to the crisis center, decreased to 89.1% of those infected.

In particular, some 1,324 patients were discharged from hospitals in Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg, 659 people recovered in the Moscow Region, 478 — in the Sverdlovsk Region, 462 - in the Perm Region, 454 — in the Rostov Region.