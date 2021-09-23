Over six bln coronavirus vaccinations conducted worldwide

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus inoculations carried out globally has surpassed six billion. More than a half of them are accounted for by three countries — China (2.18 bln), India (0.84 bln) and the United States (0.4 bln), according to TASS estimates based on government data and media statistics.

Currently, over six billion coronavirus vaccine doses have been used. It’s not yet possible to figure out how many people around the world have been fully vaccinated because many governments report only the number of approved vaccine doses and that of vaccine injections.

Over 75% of the population has been already inoculated with at least one vaccine component in Spain, Malta, Iceland, Portugal, the United Arab Emirates and the Seychelles. As for Russia, according to TASS estimates, based on the data from the regional authorities, the number of people that received their first shot exceeded 47 million last week.

Meanwhile, according to Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in 50 countries of the world, mainly African ones, by the end of September, it won’t be possible to achieve the WHO’s previously set goal of covering at least 10% of the population with coronavirus vaccinations.

According to calculations by Bloomberg experts, the number of inoculations throughout the world has been sufficient to fully vaccinate 38.7% of the world's population, and the average vaccination rate is over 33 million doses per day. If these calculations are maintained, then in the span of six months it will cover 75% of the vaccination of the world’s population.

More than ten coronavirus shots have so far been released for public distribution across the world, including Russia’s Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, as well as the jabs developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm, India’s Covaxin, in addition to the ones by US-based Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.