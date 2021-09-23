Russia records another 21,438 coronavirus cases, highest daily number since August 15

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia recorded 21,438 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since August 15. The total number of cases has reached 7,354,995, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday.

Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.29%.

In particular, 1,698 cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 936 in the Moscow region, 542 in the Samara region, 513 in the Sverdlovsk region and 502 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

There are currently 594,770 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 820 in the last 24 hours versus 817 a day earlier, having reached 201,445.

Thus, the daily COVID-19 death toll has hit a record high for the second time since the start of the pandemic. The previous all-time high of 820 coronavirus fatalities was registered on August 26.

The conditional COVID-19 mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) remained at 2.74%, according to the crisis center.

In particular, over the past day, some 53 people died from COVID-19 in Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg, as many as 36 fatalities were registered in the Sverdlovsk Region, 32 mortalities were recorded in the Krasnodar Region, 29 people died in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 28 deaths were counted in the Rostov Region.

Patients' recoveries

Russia's coronavirus recoveries rose by 16,567 to 6,558,780 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 89.2% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 955 recoveries were reported in the Moscow region in the past day, 954 in St. Petersburg, 486 in the Sverdlovsk region, 481 in the Perm region and 459 in the Rostov region.