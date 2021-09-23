Russian intel chief slams new British accusations against Moscow in Skripal case

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. London seeks to cover up its previous falsehoods and divert public attention from NATO's shameful escape from Afghanistan by bringing charges against another Russian national in the Skripal case, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin told reporters on Thursday.

"In my view, it is an attempt to use another lie to cover up or support a previous lie. Besides, given the recent developments in Afghanistan, it's also perhaps an attempt to distract the public from the shame, the escape of primarily US troops and their allies, including the UK, from Afghanistan. It's an attempt to distract the public from the fact that NATO is no longer able to maintain security in various parts of the world," Naryshkin pointed out in response to a TASS question.

London's Metropolitan Police Service said on Tuesday that a third Russian national named Denis Sergeev, also known as Sergey Fedotov, had been charged with attempted murder in the Salisbury poisoning case. He is believed to be an agent of GRU (Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate, now the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces) and an accomplice of two other Russians whom the British authorities earlier accused of being involved in the incident.