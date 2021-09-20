Russia records another 19,744 coronavirus cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 19,744 in the past 24 hours to reach 7,294,672 in total, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

According to the crisis center data, Russia’s coronavirus case growth rate was 0.27%.

In particular, St. Petersburg recorded 1,137 cases followed by the Moscow Region (1,098), the Samara Region (512), the Sverdlovsk Region (506) and the Voronezh Region (493).

Russia currently has 585,002 active COVID-19 cases.

Patients' deaths

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia went up by 778 in the past 24 hours compared to 793 on the previous day, taking the total to 198,996.

The provisional death rate stands at 2.73%.

In particular, St. Petersburg identified 37 fatalities followed by the Sverdlovsk Region (36), the Krasnodar Region (33), the Perm Region (29), the Voronezh Region (28), the Rostov Region (28) and the Tyumen Region (28).

Patients' recoveries

As many as 11,992 people recovered from coronavirus across Russia in the past 24 hours, with an overall number of recoveries reaching 6,510,674.

According to the crisis center, the recovery numbers currently stand at about 89.3% of the total number of infections. In particular, the Moscow Region confirmed 826 COVID-19 daily recoveries, and 439 recoveries were reported in the Sverdlovsk Region. The Nizhny Novgorod Region confirmed 361 recoveries, the Krasnoyarsk Region — 353, and the Orenburg Region — 348.