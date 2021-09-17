Two leaders, five members of Hizb ut-Tahrir cell arrested in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Russian FSB has uncovered of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) cell in Moscow. A source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS that two leaders and five members of the organization had been arrested in the Russian capital.

"When conduction an investigation in the capital region, Russian intelligence and law enforcement officers identified and detained five active members and two leaders of the Hizb ut-Tahrir terrorist organization <…>. They have been arrested by a Moscow court," the source said on Friday.

According to the source, the cell had seven members, "citizens of Russia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan." They face between 10 and 20 years behind bars.

TASS is yet to obtain official comments of law enforcement or investigative agencies.