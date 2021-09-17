Russia’s Civic Chamber names IP addresses in 13 states used to attack online voting

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Cyberattacks on resources of the federal flatform for the remote digital voting during the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) elections were carried out from IP addresses in 13 countries, head of the working group for public monitoring of the online voting established of the Civic Chamber’s coordination council Alexander Malkevich said.

"The technical team of our working group for the remote digital voting, which is working in the Russian Civic Chamber’s situation center, has registered powerful NTP, LDAP, UDP DDOS attacks on 109.207.8.130 vybory.gov.ru with the use of foreign infrastructure. The attack seems to have been well planned judging by its echeloned nature. So far, the system for protection of the remote digital voting has repelled it even though time delays were registered by users and experts," Malkevich wrote in his Telegram channel.

He said that the attacks originated from the US, the UAE, China, the Netherlands, Denmark, South Korea, Canada and Germany, while there were also attacks on the Russian gosuslugi portal carried out from IP addresses in the US, Russia, Azerbaijan, Thailand, Ukraine and Iran.