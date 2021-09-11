TASS project ‘20 Questions with Vladimir Putin’ wins TEFI Multimedia award

SOCHI, September 11. /TASS/. A project by TASS headlined ‘20 Questions with Vladimir Putin’ received TEFI Multimedia, a national award for supreme achievements in journalism.

The award ceremony was held on Saturday evening in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

The TASS project won the ‘Interviewer’ nomination of the ‘Digital Media’ category.

The ’20 Questions with Vladimir Putin’ project was launched on February 20, 2020, and received wide coverage in global media and social networks. It was based on an exclusive video interview conducted by TASS journalist Andrei Vandenko and marked Putin’s 20 years serving in high offices (he was first elected president on March 26, 2020). The project was aimed at the Internet audiences and featured graphics, facts and quotes.

"Of course it was a team play, where I was not the captain, but a center forward entrusted with completing a multi-stage combination organized by others," Vandenko said during the ceremony. "I would like to thank all colleagues engaged in the project, first of all TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov, Chief Editor Mikhail Petrov and our dear producer Lika Blank. Special thanks goes to Director of Digital Development Darya Penchilova, who, in fact, invented this project of 20 mini-interviews."

The TEFI Muiltimedia award was founded this year by the Russian Television Academy and co-founded by the Russian Union of Journalists. TASS is the main information partner of the event.

About 1,200 projects were submitted for the award that has 25 main nominations and two special ones. The winners were determined by an expert council, comprising leading media experts, journalists, TV and radio hosts and bloggers.