Russia records 18,891 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia has registered 18,891 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 7,121,516 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Saturday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.27%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,629 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 645 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 502 new cases were discovered in the Sverdlovsk Region, 475 new infections in the Voronezh Region, and 474 cases were detected in the Rostov Region.

All in all, at present, 554,395 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

About COVID-19 fatalities

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 796 compared to 789 the day before. In all, 191,961 patients died of the infection, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has increased to the level of 2.7%.

Over the past 24 hours, 46 fatalities were registered in Moscow, 39 - in St. Petersburg, 36 fatalities - in the Sverdlovsk Region, and 33 fatalities were recorded in the Krasnodar Region.

About the number of coronavirus patients discharged

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 17,888. In all, 6,375,160 patients have recovered, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has remained at the level of 89.5% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 1,317 patients were discharged in Moscow, 1,255 patients - in St. Petersburg, 697 patients - in the Moscow Region, 617 patients - in the Republic of Komi, 583 patients - in the Irkutsk Region and 522 patients were discharged in the Rostov Region.