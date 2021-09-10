Belmondo’s last goodbye, gas blast near Moscow, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Belmondo’s last goodbye, gas blast near Moscow and Kim’s army parade
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a farewell ceremony for the late Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev at the National Crisis Management Center of the Russian Emergencies Ministry. Yevgeny Zinichev died during Arctic drills in Norilsk on September 8, while trying to save film director Alexander Melnik who came to Norilsk to choose a set for shooting a documentary on the development of the Arctic and the Northern Sea Route© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Farewell to Jean-Paul Belmondo. The man put on the costume of the actor from the movie "The Game of Four Hands". The ceremony, led by Emmanuel Macron, took place in the Courtyard of Honor of the historic House of Invalids, where a large portrait of the actor was installed. Jean-Paul Belmondo died on September 6 at the age of 88 at his home in Paris© Reuters/Eric Gaillard
A local man casts his ballot at a makeshift polling station in a camp of reindeer breeders near the town of Lyantor in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area, during early voting in the 2021 Russian legislative election. Early voting in remote areas with poor or no transport links began on August 29© Alexei Andronov/TASS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (center) and students pose for a group photograph at the St Petersburg branch of the Girls' Boarding School of the Russian Ministry of Defence, September 6© Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs/TASS
Rescue service workers at the scene of a fatal domestic gas blast at a nine-storey block of flats in the town of Noginsk, 40 km east of Moscow, September 8. The blast, which occurred early on 8 September 2021, caused partial collapse of the outer wall and floor slabs© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
The aftermath of the earthquake that occurred on the evening of September 7 in southwestern Mexico. The outbreak was located at a depth of 10 km, and the epicenter was 11 km southwest of Acapulco. One person died, a pillar fell on him. In Mexico City, more than 730 thousand users were left without electricity© Raul Aguirre/Getty Images
The 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 from the "Back to the Future" movie series is displayed on the National Mall in Washington, September 4. The display is part of the annual Cars at the Capitol exhibit© Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un waving at the crowd during a military parade at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, September 9. The late-night parade was held at Kim Il Sung Square to celebrate the 73rd founding anniversary of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea© EPA-EFE/KCNA
A model waits to have her headdress removed after a presentation of the William Zhang collection by designer Hongwei Zhang during the China Fashion Week held in Beijing, September 8© AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
The burning of figures on the last day of the Las Fallas festival in Valencia, September 5. The holiday in the Spanish province is usually held in March, meeting spring, but due to covid restrictions, it was postponed to September. The main action of the festival is the procession and burning of hand-made large figures of "fallas"© AP Photo/Alberto Saiz
Mauricio Valencia of Team Colombia competes in the Men's Shot Put - F34 Final on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium, September 4© Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Timofey Tribuntsev and Jurij Borisov attend the photocall of "Kapitan Volkonogov Bezhal" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival, September 8© Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
A human-shaped kite flies in the sky during the 6th Tavrida Art Festival of young artists in the Kapsel Bay near the town of Sudak, southeastern Crimea, September 9© Sergei Malgavko/TASS
The iceberg is visible from a NASA plane, September 7. Scientists at NASA Oceans Melting Greenland (OMG) have been exploring the ocean and glaciers along the coastline for six years. Each summer, OMG releases approximately 250 ocean probes from a modified DC-3 aircraft into the ocean to monitor the temperature and salinity of Atlantic groundwater around Greenland. The goal of the mission is "to find out how much of the melting ice in Greenland is caused by warming oceans"© Mario Tama/Getty Images
Taliban cancels inauguration ceremony of Afghan interim government
Inamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, denied previously disseminated information that the inauguration was supposedly scheduled for September 11, calling it rumors
Ukrainian intelligence masterminds subversive attack on Crimean gas pipeline — FSB
In the course of the investigation, it was established that the subversive attack had been organized by the Kherson branch of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's General Intelligence Directorate
Plans for US air defense in Ukraine is Russia's 'red line' — Duma committee chief
Vladimir Shamanov pointed out that Russia should reserve the right to take retaliatory steps in case these plans materialized
Russian Su-30SM planes arrive in Belarus for establishment of joint Air training center
Pilots of the two countries are expected to carry out joint patrols of the Union State air borders
Start of gas supplies via Nord Stream 2 depends on German regulator — MFA
"The carbon footprint of gas transportation through Nord Stream 2 is more than five times lower in comparison with alternative routes, this is known. All documents on this account have already been provided," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also noted
Nobody will listen to statements about "danger" of Nord Stream 2 — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also said that "Russia hopes that no one and nothing will be able to hamper the commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 project"
CNN in fact confirms that Ukrainian secret services commit acts of state terrorism — FSB
The FSB spokesman recalled that conflicting information had been coming from the Ukrainian side from the very beginning
‘Inept as Ukraine’s president’: Top senator blasts Zelensky’s remarks on ‘war with Russia’
Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council said that "Unfortunately, the current statement by Zelensky only confirms his helplessness and ineptness as the Ukrainian president"
Afghanistan's acting President Amrullah Saleh is in Panjshir — ambassador
Afghanistan's ambassador in Dushanbe Mohammad Zahir Akbar pointed out that Afghanistan's former vice-president Amrullah Saleh temporarily performed the duties of the president
Lavrov brands Kiev's attitude to Minsk agreements, Normandy format as "schizophrenia"
Russia's top diplomat noted that the Ukranian foreign minister called for a meeting in the Normandy format as soon as possible and at the same time other members of the Ukrainian leadership declared that they would not fulfill Minsk agreements
Russia’s envoy to Guinea received by rebel leader — embassy
The embassy stated that Russia’s Ambassador to Guinea Vadim Razumovsky was received for a "short protocol meeting"
FACTBOX: How countries approved Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine
Sputnik V exports to other countries began in late 2020
Putin, Russian defense minister go on Siberian retreat, Kremlin spokesman says
The president is expected to return to Moscow by the end of the day tomorrow
Russian cosmonauts commence spacewalk for integration of Nauka ISS module
They will need to connect a large amount of various cables and mount rails on the module’s external surface
Russia to foil any attempts to rewrite universally recognized outcome of WWII, Lavrov vows
Russia's top diplomat emphasized that the universally recognized results of World War II, enshrined in the UN charter, were sacrosanct
Taliban spokesman announces new Afghan cabinet membership
Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund is appointed as the Prime Minister of the country
North Pole platform is due to be accepted on July 1, 2022
The platform will be used for long-term experiments, data processing on the spot and for transmitting results to the mainland
Russia to test first T-90M tank with over-the-horizon vision — source
According to the source, the decision on serial deliveries of this version of the tank to the Russian troops will be made after the trials
Emergency alarm sounded on ISS, all systems operating normally now — Roscosmos
Roscosmos specified that "the crew continued regular preparation for today's spacewalk," nothing threatened their lives
Ukraine’s president admits to probability of war with Russia
At the same time, Zelensky is convinced that this would be a wrong scenario for the development of events
Russian high jumper Maria Lasitskene wins fifth Diamond League title in Zurich
Ukraine’s Yaroslava Maguchikh finished second, while Australia’s Nicola McDermott came third
Buk-M3 crews show absolute accuracy at live fire exercise near Astrakhan
The crews launched two types of missiles to destroy high-speed maneuverable air defense weapons of a hypothetical enemy, each missile hit the target at a distance of 35-65 kilometers away from the facilities to be protected
Russian emergencies minister dies at drills in the Arctic when saving life
Yevgeny Zinichev was appointed the emergencies minister on May 18, 2018
Putin bestows late emergencies minister with Hero of Russia title
On Wednesday, the Emergencies Ministry said that Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died in the line of duty during drills in the northern city of Norilsk while saving a man’s life
Russian-Belarusian exercise Zapad-2021 begins in Nizhny Novgorod Region
Participating in the exercise will be up to 200,000 officers and men, about 80 planes and helicopters, up to 760 pieces of military equipment, including 290 tanks, 240 artillery pieces, multiple rocket launchers and mortars and 15 ships
Russian senate speaker expects EU to approve Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
Valentina Matviyenko added that Russia would continue working to ensure the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, including with EU countries
Tank Biathlon contest reveals new ideas for T-72 main battle tank upgrade — defense firm
The contest makes it possible to demonstrate the armored vehicles under quite extreme conditions close to a combat environment and frequently at their utmost capacity
Press review: What's Russia’s view of new Afghan government and Iran seeks SCO membership
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 9th
Crimea’s head slams subversive attack on gas pipeline as part of hybrid war against Russia
Earlier, Russia’s FSB reported that the August 23 subversive attack had been masterminded by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence
No decision on shifting to large-scale privatization in Russia taken, says Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also stated that the Russian market has shifted to recovery
Ambassador may represent Russia at Afghan government's inauguration — upper house speaker
Valentina Matviyenko stressed that Russia's representation would be no higher than at the embassy level
Unclear how situation in Afghanistan will affect regional, global security — Putin
In Vladimir Putin’s view, it is totally justified that the BRICS member states pay special attention to this issue
Biden extends decree on sanctions over meddling in US elections
"Although there has been no evidence of a foreign power altering the outcomes or vote tabulation in any United States election, foreign powers have historically sought to exploit America’s free and open political system," the US president said
Russian filmmaker Alexander Melnik was great professional — colleagues
Earlier, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died in the line of duty during drills in the northern city of Norilsk while saving Melnik, who arrived there to choose a location to shoot his new documentary
Russia to respond to Estonia denying visa to Russian diplomat, Foreign Ministry says
Maria Zakharova noted that the responsibility for the escalation of the situation and its consequences entirely lies with the Estonian side
Taliban invite Russia, China, Iran, Turkey, others to cabinet announcement event — TV
It is noted that the necessary procedures for the announcement of the composition of the new cabinet have been completed
Ukraine initiated sanctions against 24 companies, 6 individuals over the Crimean bridge
It is proposed to apply the sanctions for a period of five years
Russia concerned about Iran's nuclear capabilities — foreign ministry
From the angle of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the situation is getting more complicated, because Tehran is moving further and further from the initial terms of the agreement, Sergey Ryabkov noted
Britain refuses to consider TASS staffers' visa applications — Foreign Ministry
"London indulges in refusals to grant visas and in other manipulations in relation to Russian journalists," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted
Russian diplomat slams NATO plan to house Afghan refugees in Central Asia as catastrophe
The diplomat commented on the reports that European countries offered "money and resources" to Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan if they agree to let in Afghan refugees
Russia not to take part in September 8 Ministerial meeting on Afghanistan — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Russia does not have an understanding regarding the G7 meeting on Afghanistan with participation of Russia and China
Taliban spokesman denies Bagram airbase may be handed over to China
Earlier, it was reported that Pakistani Air Force specialists were now inspecting all five airbases in Afghanistan, while a Chinese delegation had held a meeting with the Taliban's top officials to discuss security matters. However, the information was later denied
