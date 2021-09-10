This week in photos: Belmondo’s last goodbye, gas blast near Moscow and Kim’s army parade

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a farewell ceremony for the late Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev at the National Crisis Management Center of the Russian Emergencies Ministry. Yevgeny Zinichev died during Arctic drills in Norilsk on September 8, while trying to save film director Alexander Melnik who came to Norilsk to choose a set for shooting a documentary on the development of the Arctic and the Northern Sea Route © Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Farewell to Jean-Paul Belmondo. The man put on the costume of the actor from the movie "The Game of Four Hands". The ceremony, led by Emmanuel Macron, took place in the Courtyard of Honor of the historic House of Invalids, where a large portrait of the actor was installed. Jean-Paul Belmondo died on September 6 at the age of 88 at his home in Paris © Reuters/Eric Gaillard

A local man casts his ballot at a makeshift polling station in a camp of reindeer breeders near the town of Lyantor in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area, during early voting in the 2021 Russian legislative election. Early voting in remote areas with poor or no transport links began on August 29 © Alexei Andronov/TASS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (center) and students pose for a group photograph at the St Petersburg branch of the Girls' Boarding School of the Russian Ministry of Defence, September 6 © Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs/TASS

Rescue service workers at the scene of a fatal domestic gas blast at a nine-storey block of flats in the town of Noginsk, 40 km east of Moscow, September 8. The blast, which occurred early on 8 September 2021, caused partial collapse of the outer wall and floor slabs © Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

The aftermath of the earthquake that occurred on the evening of September 7 in southwestern Mexico. The outbreak was located at a depth of 10 km, and the epicenter was 11 km southwest of Acapulco. One person died, a pillar fell on him. In Mexico City, more than 730 thousand users were left without electricity © Raul Aguirre/Getty Images

The 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 from the "Back to the Future" movie series is displayed on the National Mall in Washington, September 4. The display is part of the annual Cars at the Capitol exhibit © Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un waving at the crowd during a military parade at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, September 9. The late-night parade was held at Kim Il Sung Square to celebrate the 73rd founding anniversary of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea © EPA-EFE/KCNA

A model waits to have her headdress removed after a presentation of the William Zhang collection by designer Hongwei Zhang during the China Fashion Week held in Beijing, September 8 © AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

The burning of figures on the last day of the Las Fallas festival in Valencia, September 5. The holiday in the Spanish province is usually held in March, meeting spring, but due to covid restrictions, it was postponed to September. The main action of the festival is the procession and burning of hand-made large figures of "fallas" © AP Photo/Alberto Saiz

Mauricio Valencia of Team Colombia competes in the Men's Shot Put - F34 Final on day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium, September 4 © Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Timofey Tribuntsev and Jurij Borisov attend the photocall of "Kapitan Volkonogov Bezhal" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival, September 8 © Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

A human-shaped kite flies in the sky during the 6th Tavrida Art Festival of young artists in the Kapsel Bay near the town of Sudak, southeastern Crimea, September 9 © Sergei Malgavko/TASS