Venezuelan foreign minister expresses condolences over emergencies minister's death

BOGOTA, September 9. /TASS/. Foreign Minister of Venezuela Felix Plasencia has expressed his condolences to the Government and the people of Russia over the death of Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev on Wednesday.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev. On behalf of the Bolivarian Government, we offer our sincere condolences to his relatives, the fraternal people of Russia, and his Government," he wrote on his Twitter account.

On Wednesday, the Emergencies Ministry reported that its head died in the line of duty during drills in the northern city of Norilsk. Yevgeny Zinichev was appointed the emergencies minister on May 18, 2018.