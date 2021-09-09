Hungary has used up Sputnik V jab supplies, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Hungary has used up all of its supplies of Russia’s Sputnik V jab, the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with the RBC newspaper.

"We have fully used up our supplies of the Sputnik V vaccine. It was very popular. We vaccinated almost one mln people in Hungary with the jab," he said.

According to the minister, two mln doses of the vaccine under the contract were supplied on time. "The quality was flawless. According to our official data, the effect of Sputnik V is very good," he noted.

Hungary was the first EU country where samples of the Sputnik V vaccine were supplied for research trials in November 2020. In February 2021, the Russian jab was finally greenlighted by Hungary’s health authorities, after which it entered into public use.