Serbian minister offers condolences over Russian Minister Zinichev’s death

BELGRADE, September 8. /TASS/. Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin has offered his condolences over the tragic death of Russian Emegrencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, the Serbian ministry published excerpts from the telegram Vulin sent to the Russian ministry and to the Russian ambassador in Serbia.

"I was deeply shocked by the news of Yevgeny <…> Zinichev’s death during Zapad-21 drills. Minister Zinichev lost his life trying to save another person, showing once again his willingness to make sacrifices and dedication to safety and wellbeing of others," he wrote. "I offer my sincere condolences and want you to know that we, staffers of the Serbian Interior Ministry, are with you in our thoughts, Emergencies Ministry employees and the family of the hero who passed away," the telegram reads.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Emergencies Ministry said that Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, 55, died in the line of duty during drills in the northern city of Norilsk while saving a man’s life.

Zinichev had worked in state security bodies since 1987. In late July 2016, he was appointed acting governor of the westernmost Kaliningrad Region. From October 2016 to May 2018 he was deputy director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). Zinichev served as Russia’s Emergencies Minister since May 2018.