Three Russians detained in Thailand on suspicion of fraud

BANGKOK, September 8. /TASS/. Three Russian citizens have been detained in Thailand on the suspicion of fraud, Russia's Consul General on the Phuket Island Vladimir Sosnov told TASS on Wednesday.

According to the official, the three Russians apprehended by Thailand's law enforcers are Oleg Tarakhnov, Maxim Sukharev and Alyona Zakharova.

"They are suspected of fraud involving the sale of paintings by famous artists," the diplomat said.

He added that the criminal case opened against the Russians was rated as one of special importance. The Thai authorities do not rule out similar measures against other persons.

"The Russians were detained on the basis of a warrant issued by a court in Chonburi Province and taken there today," Sosnov said.

As Andrei Snetkov, who was present at the moment of detention in the capacity of interpreter, told TASS "the warrant was issued over the theft of a painting that the Russians handed to a Swiss citizen for showing it to an art dealer and then took it away from him."

"Investigative actions have not begun yet," he said. "So far the suspects have been detained and taken to Pattaya, where the incident took place. Another person mentioned in the warrant, one Alexey, flew to Russia at the end of August."

In June 2020, an exhibition of works by famous artists from the collection of Russian businessperson Tarakhnov opened in Pattaya. The owner believed that some of the paintings were authored by renowned artists. The businessman had plans for opening a museum in Pattaya and a gallery in Bangkok. Instead, there appeared an art gallery on Phuket.