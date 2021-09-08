Emergencies Ministry’s flight repatriating minister’s body lands in Moscow — source

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. A plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has transported the body of Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, who died in a tragic accident, to Moscow, a source with air services told TASS on Wednesday.

"The special flight landed at Vnukovo Airport," the source said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that the 55-year-old minister died in the line of duty during training drills in the northern city of Norilsk.

Zinichev had worked in the national security services since 1987. He had served in the Federal Guard Service since 1991, including in the president’s security detail. In late July 2016, he was appointed acting governor of the westernmost Kaliningrad Region. From October 2016 to May 2018 he was deputy director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). Zinichev served as Russia’s Emergencies Minister since May 2018.