Moscow court obliges ex-minister Abyzov and Alfa-bank to pay $126.5 mln to the state

MOSCOW, September 8 /TASS/. The Gagarinsky court in Moscow has upheld the lawsuit filed by the Prosecutor General’s Office and ruled to recover $126.5 mln from former Russian minister Mikhail Abyzov and Alfa-bank for the benefit of the state, a representative of the court told TASS.

"The court satisfied the claims of the Prosecutor General's Office and collected $104.5 million from Alfa-Bank, and another $22 million from Abyzov," the official said.

This lawsuit was a continuation of last year's trial.

Earlier Kommersant business daily wrote citing the claim that the further investigation carried out by the Prosecutor General's Office together with the FSB and the Federal Financial Monitoring Service of the Russian Federation, revealed that part of the proceeds from the transactions by the ex-minister was converted into $115 million and invested at interest in the TON blockchain platform project of the Telegram messenger of brothers Pavel and Nikolai Durov.

But in 2019, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) banned the issuance of cryptocurrency and its transfer to investors. Since the project did not take place, Abyzov's funds with a 10% income ($126.5 million) were to be returned to Russia.

In autumn of 2020, the Gagarinsky Court of Moscow satisfied the claim of the General Prosecutor's Office to turn Abyzov's funds worth more than 32 bln rubles ($436 mln) into state revenue. The Prosecutor General's Office explained that these funds became illegal income received in violation of restrictions established by anti-corruption legislation. The court then agreed with the position of the supervisory authority. Abyzov's lawyers filed a cassation appeal against this decision.

Abyzov, who is an ex-minister of open government, was detained and arrested in the spring of 2019. He is accused of creating a criminal group using his official position, money laundering in particularly large amounts, illegal business activities and particularly large-scale fraud.

According to the investigation, in 2011-2014, Abyzov was the beneficiary owner of a number of offshore commercial organizations, created and headed the criminal community. Law enforcement agencies believe that, together with his accomplices, he fraudulently stole 4 bln rubles ($54 mln) from the Siberian Energy Company and Regional Electric Grids, which produce and transmit electricity in the Novosibirsk Region. According to the investigators, the stolen money in full was withdrawn abroad. Investigators believe that, by their unlawful actions, the accomplices in this crime "have put at risk the sustainable economic development and energy security of several regions of the country."