Russian presidential office not involved in work on jailed US national’s case — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Russian Presidential Executive Office is not involved in work on the possible handover of US national Paul Whelan, convicted of espionage, to the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"As the presidential executive office, we aren’t involved in this work," he said when asked if Whelan’s handover to the US was under discussion. He added that he had "nothing to say on the matter at the moment."

Whelan’s lawyer Olga Karlova said earlier that the High Court in Russia’s Mordovia region had revoked its decision to consider Whelan’s handover on September 27. Whelan’s defense team earlier requested Mordovia’s High Court to hand the American over to the United States so that he can continue to serve his sentence there. Before that, Whelan’s lawyers requested the Moscow City Court to consider the possibility of handing him over to the United States but the court refused to consider the matter and forwarded it to Mordovia, where the convict is incarcerated.

Whelan, who holds US, British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in Moscow on December 28, 2018, while on a spy mission. A criminal case was opened against him under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (espionage). The Moscow City Court eventually sentenced Whelan to 16 years in a high-security penal colony.