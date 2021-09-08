Roscosmos CEO offers condolences over death of Russian emergencies minister

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Director General of Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation Dmitry Rogozin has expressed condolences over the death of Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev.
"I would like to express my heartfelt condolences. I knew him personally, we worked closely and fruitfully together. What a great loss," Rogozin wrote on his Telegram channel.
Yevgeny Zinichev was killed when trying to save another person’s life during an inter-agency exercise aimed at preventing emergencies in the Arctic, which is taking place in Norilsk.