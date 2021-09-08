Roscosmos CEO offers condolences over death of Russian emergencies minister

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Director General of Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation Dmitry Rogozin has expressed condolences over the death of Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev.

Russian emergencies minister dies at drills in the Arctic when saving life

"I would like to express my heartfelt condolences. I knew him personally, we worked closely and fruitfully together. What a great loss," Rogozin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Yevgeny Zinichev was killed when trying to save another person’s life during an inter-agency exercise aimed at preventing emergencies in the Arctic, which is taking place in Norilsk.