Russia records 18,024 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia has registered 18,024 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 7,065,904 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.26%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,430 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 673 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 496 new cases were discovered in the Sverdlovsk Region, 471 new infections in the Rostov Region, and 465 cases were detected in the Samara Region.

All in all, at present, 555,810 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 797 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 795 the day before. The total death toll has climbed to 189,582.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.68% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 48 fatalities were reported in Moscow in the past day, 37 in St. Petersburg, 35 in the Sverdlovsk region and 33 in the Krasnodar region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 18,262. In all, 6,320,512 patients have recovered, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has increased to 89.5% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 963 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 809 patients — in the Moscow Region, 689 patients — in the Irkutsk Region, 558 — in the Republic of Komi, and 517 patients were discharged in the Arkhangelsk Region.