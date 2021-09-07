Over 92% patients hospitalized with COVID are non-vaccinated, says Russian health minister

SARATOV, September 7. /TASS/. Most of the patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia were not vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"More than 92% of patients taken to COVID hospitals are non-vaccinated people. And those vaccinated who are taken to hospitals, as a rule, have mild forms of the disease and are never need intensive care," he said.

He noted that whereas it was said earlier that the coronavirus infection is most dangerous for people older than 60, today the risk group also includes young people and pregnant women. "That is why only vaccination is the quickest and most effective way to stop the infection process, to bring down not only the number of cases but also the number of serious complications and fatalities," he added.