September elections will not worsen Russia’s coronavirus situation, senate speaker says

VIENNA, September 7. /TASS/. The elections that Russia will hold in September won’t negatively affect the coronavirus situation, Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said at the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament on Tuesday.

"Vaccination rates rose recently and we hope that they will be high enough when the election day comes, which will reduce the transmissibility of COVID-19. All the necessary measures are being taken to protect voters from contracting the virus," Matviyenko emphasized.

"I am absolutely sure that the elections will not worsen the coronavirus situation," she added.

The Russian senate speaker pointed out that it would be completely safe for people to take part in the vote. "Voting will last three days so that we can make sure that there are no crowds and people can cast their ballots at a convenient time," Matviyenko explained.

The State Duma elections are scheduled for the Unified Election Day, September 19, 2021. Voting will last three days, from September 17 to 19. In addition, nine Russian constituent entities will hold direct elections of regional heads and 39 regions will elect regional assemblies. In three more regions, top officials will be elected by legislative assemblies.