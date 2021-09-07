Specialists report steady growth of man-caused emergencies in Arctic over recent years

TASS, September 7. A steady growth of man-caused emergencies in the Arctic has been reported over recent years, Alexander Baruzdin of the Arctic Rescue Educational-Scientific Center said on Tuesday.

"The average annual number of man-caused emergencies in the Russian Arctic zone is up to 100," he said. "Generally speaking, we see a steady growth of man-caused emergencies."

According to him, in different years the emergencies response agency registered dominating transport accidents, or equipment explosions and fires, or fires and collapses of houses and buildings, toxic emissions, failures of engineering infrastructures and accidents on pipelines.

The Arctic zone has a few thousand potentially dangerous facilities, where man-made emergencies may occur. "Those are facilities of oil and gas extraction, of nuclear energy, and burials of waste containers," he said during a roundtable, devoted to emergency response in the Arctic zone. The event continues in Norilsk in the framework of the exercises, organized by the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The exercises will continue to September 8. Participating 6,000 specialists will practice response actions under 12 emergency scenarios. During the exercises, they will test 47 items of new equipment, outfit and methods.