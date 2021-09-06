Court may pronounce verdict in MH17 case by the end of next year — judge

SCHIPHOL /The Netherlands/, September 6. /TASS/. A verdict in the July 2014 MH17 flight disaster over Ukraine may be pronounced by the end of next year, December 15, 2022 being the deadline, Presiding Judge Hendrik Stoenhuis said during court hearings on Monday.

Speaking about further plans, he said that the prosecutor's office might produce a bill of indictment in the middle of November or early December. Starting from March 7, 2022 four weeks will be reserved for statements by the defense. The consideration of the case will end with a series of hearings starting on June 6, 2022.

"Normally the court pronounces its verdict two weeks after the hearings are over," Stoenhuis said. "But this will be hardly possible in considering such a voluminous case. At this point it is impossible to say how much time the court will need to pronounce a verdict. With this in mind, the court set three likely dates. One is September 22, 2022. If the court is still not ready by then, an alternative date will be November 17, 2022. Lastly the third date is December 15, 2022."

A passenger Boeing-777 plane of Malaysia Airlines (flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur) was shot down over the Donetsk Region of Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing 298 people on board - citizens of ten states. The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in June 2019 said it had identified a group of four suspects involved in the incident. Former chief of the Donetsk People's Republic's militia, Igor Girkin (Strelkov) and his subordinates: Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Leonid Kharchenko. Their trial began in the Netherlands on March 9, 2020. The four are accused of allegedly delivering an anti-aircraft missile system BUK to Ukraine from Russia. Russian officials have repeatedly expressed distrust towards the JIT's conclusions, which carried out criminal investigation of the MH17 case and pointed to the groundlessness of the arguments presented by the prosecution and the reluctance to use Moscow's conclusions in conducting the investigation.