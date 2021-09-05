Vaccination may protect against various coronavirus strains - sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. /TASS/. Vaccination against COVID-19 will protect against numerous coronavirus strains "with a high degree of probability," chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, Anna Popova, said on Sunday.

"There can be infinitely many [strains]. What matters most is to ensure protection against them. And if we get vaccinated, we will be protected against them with a high degree of probability," she said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Popova said earlier that it is impossible to anticipate the virus’ mutations but one thing is clear that now it is more mutable than a year ago.

According to the latest statistics, more than 220.3 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 4.5 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 7,012,599 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 6,270,731 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 187,200 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.