It would be right decision for Christians to leave Afghanistan, Russian bishop says

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. It should be the right decision for Christians in Afghanistan to flee the country, Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations, said in a televised interview with Rossiya-24 news channel on Saturday.

"We are concerned about the few Christians who are still in Afghanistan. I think the right decision for them would be to leave the country," he said.

According to the Russian Orthodox Church bishop, there are numerous reasons for concern.

"Of course, we are worried that terrorism will be exported from Afghanistan to other countries, including ours. Therefore, I think there are very many reasons for concern, but there is no reason yet for our church to be in direct contact with the Taliban (banned in Russia)," he said.

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) mounted a massive operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, and the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance. In the early hours of August 31, the last US forces withdrew from Afghanistan, ending their 20-year presence in that country.

On February 14, 2003, Russia’s Supreme Court handed down a ruling declaring the Taliban to be a terrorist organization, which is outlawed in Russia.